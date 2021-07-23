Pedersen Discusses Syria with Lavrov

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen discussed with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issues related to the political transition in Syria and humanitarian aid, according to North Press.

On Thursday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen held talks with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov in Moscow to discuss issues related to Syria, mainly the Constitutional Committee and UN aid for Syrians.

Before the meeting, Lavrov said that Moscow was looking forward to a new meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, while Pedersen expressed his hope that cooperation with Moscow would contribute to meeting humanitarian needs in Syria, according to reports by Russia Today.

The talks between both sides came two weeks after the meeting in the capital city of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan.

Read Also: Lavrov Stresses Necessity of International Efforts to Guarantee Return of Refugees

It is expected that prospects for resuming the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, and the issue of humanitarian aid to Syria, will be discussed.

In January, Pedersen said after the last round of the constitutional committee that members failed to achieve the committee’s goals.

In July, Russia agreed to extend the entry of UN aid from the Bab al-Hawa crossing in northwestern Syria for a year, while it rejected proposals within the Security Council to reopen the Tel Kocher (Yaroubiyah) crossing in the northeast of the country.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.