Lavrov Stresses Necessity of International Efforts to Guarantee Return of Refugees

Sergey Lavrov discussed with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees the necessity of activating efforts by the international community to guarantee the return of Syrian refugees, according to SANA.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov has discussed with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Monday, the issue of the return of Syrian refugees to their country.

During the meeting, Lavrov drew Grandi’s attention to the necessity of activating efforts by the international community to guarantee the return of Syrian refugees to their country, to contribute to its recovery and reconstruction, according to TASS News Agency.

The statement added that the two sides exchanged viewpoints on the issue of the refugees, internally displaced and stateless persons around the world, especially amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two sides also discussed different aspects of cooperation between the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Russia, according to the statement.

Grandi, for his part, appreciated Russia’s active role in the exerted efforts to solve international problems of forced migration and measures taken in Russia to regulate the legal aspects of refugees and asylum seekers.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.