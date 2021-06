Syrian Airlines announced that it will resume flights to Abu Dhabi next Wednesday, according to SANA.

The Ministry of Transport had announced on June 15th that it will resume direct flights from Damascus to Dubai and Sharjah beginning June 20th.

