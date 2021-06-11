Foreign Ministry: Israel as Dangerous as Daesh or al-Nusra

Syria accused Israel of being a rogue State, vowing not to give up on the occupied Golan Heights, The Syria Times reports.

Syria has renewed its call on the Security Council to assume its responsibilities within the framework of the United Nations Charter and to force the Israeli occupation entity to respect its decisions related to the Separation of Forces Agreement and hold all parties that support terrorism and launch attacks on Syrian sovereignty accountable.

In a letter sent by the Foreign Ministry to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UNSC regarding the Israeli aggression on Syrian territory on Tuesday, the Ministry said, “The treacherous Israeli aggression coincides with the continuation of attacks by armed terrorist groups against the Syrian people. This aggression also comes within the framework of the systematic propaganda campaign led by the United States of America and some Western countries yearly to extend the effects of Security Council Resolution 2165 on the illegal Cross-Border Assistance Mechanism under false and flimsy allegations, claiming their concern for the humanitarian situation in Syria.”

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry added, “Israel is a rogue entity that violates international legitimacy and poses a threat to international peace and security, and its danger is no less than the threat posed by the terrorist organizations of Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat al-Nusra.”

The Ministry added: The Syrian Arab Republic affirms that the repeated Israeli attacks on its lands have not and will not succeed in making it abandon its principles or dissuading it from restoring the occupied Syrian Golan to the line of June 4, 1967, under international legitimacy .”

