Syria Rejects US Statements on the Occupied Golan

Syria rejected claims by the US secretary of State on the Israeli occupation of the Golan, The Syria Times reported.

“Syria categorically rejects the remarks made by the US Secretary of State about the occupied Syrian Golan,” a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Wednesday. It also stressed that these remarks come within the framework of the US’ continuous support to the Israeli occupation and its incessant acts of aggression.

“The Golan Heights will continue to be Syrian Arab territory, as they are recognized by the international community through its rejection of the Israeli annexation,” the source stressed. It also pointed out that the recognition of the Israeli annexation of the Golan by the former US administration was a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The source reiterated that Syria’s struggle to restore its occupied territories by all possible means is a legitimate right that is recognized by international conventions and that can’t be confiscated by any American official.

“It has become clear to the entire world that Israeli occupation and its policies of aggression and expansion are the main cause of tension and instability in the region,” the source affirmed. It also added that the zionist entity poses a serious threat to regional and international security.

