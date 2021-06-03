Syria’s AANES Warns of a New More Dangerous Coronavirus Wave

As a new more dangerous wave of coronavirus threatens the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, the Administration has promised to prevent it by imposing lockdown measures and providing vulnerable categories with the vaccine, North Press reports.

On Wednesday, Jiwan Mustafa, co-chair of the Health Board of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), warned of a new and more dangerous wave of coronavirus coming in the mid of this summer.

In May, the AANES lifted total and partial lockdown measures it had implemented after a remarkable decrease in the number of infections.

In fact, the number of coronavirus infections in the AANES areas, including the cases announced on Wednesday, has amounted to 17,919, with 732 recorded deaths and 1,875 recoveries.

“The virus is still dangerous and easing the lockdown would allow it to spread and provoke a second wave,” Mustafa said.

“The situation is currently stable, as the number of infections has come down, but the region may be targeted by yet another stronger wave of the virus, according to many studies” the official stated.

He pointed out that the Health Board has taken preventative procedures, and is working on securing the vaccine for the region, in addition to imposing new restrictions in the coming period to prevent another wave of coronavirus.

“So far we have received about 17,500 coronavirus vaccines, and another 6,000 doses will arrive in the coming days, so we hope to secure a total of around 23,500 jabs,” Mustafa indicated.

These amounts of vaccines will be allocated to the medical staff, at the frontline in the fight against the virus, according to the Health Board co-chair.

There is, however, a future plan by the Health Board to vaccinate vulnerable people who need the vaccine, especially elderly individuals who are over 55 years old and suffer from chronic diseases, according to Mustafa.

“There are serious discussions ongoing with the World Health Organization (WHO), and we have received promises that we will be able to secure the vaccine for these groups of people. Soon, there will be a positive response in this regard,” the co-chair of the Health Board promised.



This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.