Security Operation Underway in Syria’s Al-Hol Camp

The Asayish and SDF launch a security campaign in the al-Hol camp to crack down on ISIS-affiliated individuals and illicit weapons, reports North Press.

The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in North and East Syria, backed by anti-terror and rapid intervention forces, began a security campaign in Syria’s al-Hol camp at dawn on Sunday.

The campaign, which began in the camp’s first sector which houses Iraqi refugees, aims to find wanted individuals and illicit weapons used by members of the Islamic State (ISIS) cells in the wave of killings and assassinations which have intensified this year.

A security source in the camp said that “the campaign is scheduled to last for 15 days, while the security forces imposed a curfew from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. in all sectors.”

He added that the security forces “are working to transfer residents of the camp, according to local councils, to a gathering point until the searches are complete.”

Sources indicated that 6,000 members of the Asayish, along with the SDF and Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), are participating in the operation.

On Sunday, the Asayish issued a statement at the beginning of the operation, stating that “the camp has turned into a hotbed for ISIS, where civilians are killed and targeted almost daily.”

