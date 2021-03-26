Coronavirus Death Toll on the Rise 

243 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to SY 24.

The Epidemiological Surveillance Center confirmed that four new cases were recorded in the northern regions of Syria, while seven recovered and no deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, the Health Authority in the Self-Administration, affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) documented three deaths and 86 new cases of coronavirus in the northeastern Syria regions.

In the regime-controlled areas, the Ministry of Health announced 12 deaths and 153 new cases of coronavirus.

The number of people infected with the virus in various Syrian regions has reached 48,469 — 21,276 cases in Aleppo and Idleb, 9,297 cases in SDF regions, and 17,896 cases in the regime-held areas.

The death toll from the virus has increased to 2,193. According to official data, 1,195 deaths were recorded in the regime-held areas, 361 in SDF areas, and 637 in northern Syria.

Medical sources confirmed to SY-24 that the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus will begin early next month in the regime-controlled areas and the opposition-held areas in northern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.