“Suweida Is Part of Us” Campaign — Governor Oversees Final Preparations

Suweida Governor Mustafa al-Bakkour supervised on Sunday, October 12, the final preparations for the “Suweida Is Part of Us” campaign, ahead of its official launch later that day.

The campaign aims to restore the national fabric and improve infrastructure, particularly in the western and northern countryside, with the participation of young men and women from several provinces.

Governor Bakkour had announced on October 9 that preparations were complete for launching the “Suweida Is Part of Us” campaign, which seeks to promote the development of the province.

In statements to al-Ikhbariya TV, al-Bakkour said the campaign will include infrastructure projects such as the rehabilitation of water wells, 50 schools, 35 mosques, 50 Druze houses of worship, and 15 churches. It will also involve the renovation of 20,000 homes and 40 municipalities, in addition to cultural centers, streets, lighting, and electricity networks, as well as the rehabilitation of the Sami’ station that supplies the western and northern countryside.

The governor stressed that the deterioration of services in the province was not due to state negligence, but rather to internal positions taken by some local parties in Suweida and the absence of official communication channels with the government.

This campaign comes as part of a broader series of similar national and grassroots initiatives recently launched across the country, including “Manbij’s Call,” “Syrian Development Fund,” “Deir al-‘Izz,” “Homs Wednesday,” “Horan, You Deserve It,” “Our Countryside Deserves It,” “Loyalty to Idleb,” and “Rastan Wednesday.”

