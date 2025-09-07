Syrian President Sharaa Attends Idleb University Graduation, First Lady Among Graduates

In a highly symbolic scene of resilience and renewal, Syrian Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa attended Idleb University’s graduation ceremony on Sunday, September 7, alongside his wife, Latifa al-Droubi — one of the 2,029 graduates in the class of “Victory and Liberation.” The event, held at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, underscored Syria’s efforts to restore education after years of war and highlighted the perseverance of students who studied through displacement, bombardment, and economic hardship.

A Personal and National Triumph

The ceremony carried unusual intimacy: the First Lady herself among the graduates, embodying the administration’s message that education is central to Syria’s rebirth. Sharaa, joined by ministers and senior officials, congratulated students and framed them as “the builders of Syria’s future,” praising their determination to learn under fire.

For many, the moment was also a vindication of Idleb University. Founded in 2015 as a haven for students fleeing regime repression, it became a symbol of resistance in one of the revolution’s strongholds. Its graduates endured bombings, displacement, and poverty but persisted, producing professionals vital to the country’s reconstruction.

Symbolism for a Transitional Syria

Sharaa’s presence in Idleb was laden with political weight. The province — once a bastion of opposition and a refuge for the displaced — played a decisive role in Assad’s downfall on December 8, 2024. By celebrating its students, the president acknowledged both the sacrifices of the region and its centrality to Syria’s liberation narrative.

Social media hailed the visit as a gesture of unity in a country still divided by scars of war. It also signaled a broader government priority: rebuilding universities and schools, particularly in areas long outside Damascus’s control, as a foundation for social reconciliation and economic recovery.

Looking Forward

The challenges remain immense. Syria is still navigating tensions with Kurdish forces in the northeast, while over 850,000 refugees have returned from abroad since Assad’s fall. With more than 90% of Syrians living below the poverty line, education is both a burden and a beacon.

By standing among Idleb’s graduates — and with the First Lady among them — Sharaa delivered a message that Syria’s future lies not only in politics or diplomacy but in classrooms that endured against all odds. As one graduate posted online: “This degree belongs to every Syrian who fought for freedom.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.