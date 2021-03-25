Mazloum Abdi: War Is Not Over

A senior Syrian Democratic Forces official has stated that the war against ISIS is far from over, writes North Press.

Mazloum Abdi, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief, tweeted on Tuesday that the war is not over and that reconstruction efforts are vital to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Abdi’s tweet came on the second anniversary of eliminating ISIS.

Abdi commemorated the heroism of the SDF and the US-led Global Coalition that fought ISIS in the town of Baghouz, eastern Syria, two years ago.

“The victory was the first step, next comes rebuilding our communities and increasing international support for the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES),” the SDF Commander-in-Chief added.

On Mar. 23, 2019, the SDF announced its control over ISIS’ last stronghold, Baghouz town in the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, eastern Syria.

