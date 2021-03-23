Opposition Bombs Government Sites in Syria’s Idleb and Hama Countryside

Opposition militias have bombed government sites in Idleb and western Hama, writes North Press.

On Monday, opposition groups bombed sites of the Syrian government forces on the front lines in the southern countryside of Idleb and western Hama.

A field source told North Press that opposition groups bombed gatherings of the Syrian government forces in the village of Malaga, located in the Zawiya Mountain region in the southern countryside of Idleb, with heavy artillery and Grad rockets.

Also, opposition groups bombed the government forces’ sites in the Ghab Plain area in the western Hama countryside with 2B9 mortars, according to the source.

The targeting resulted in direct casualties among the government forces, as a result of directly targeting their frontline sites in the aforementioned areas, the sources said.

