Mekdad: Oman and Syria are Fighting Terrorism

Syria’s Foreign Minister has drawn attention to his country’s fight against terrorism alongside Oman, writes SANA.

Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, said that his official visit to Oman aims to boost relations between the two brotherly countries, affirming that Oman has stood by Syria and the Syrian people.

“We are fighting terrorism and extremism, and we are working against unilateral coercive measures. Brothers in Oman have been standing by the Syrian people from the beginning of this war on terror until this moment,” Mekdad said in a press statement.

He added that Oman has had a distinguished stance at all international forums towards what happened in Syria.

“We see the Omani stance as an example to be followed, and there is now support for it by many countries that have been hostile to Syria because it has been proven to them that the suffering of the Syrians does not serve any of them and that it increases the pain and the problems of the region.”

Mekdad had discussed on Sunday with Minister of the Omani Royal Office, Sultan al-Nu’amani, efforts to consolidate ties between the two brotherly countries and serve their national interests.

Nu’amani expressed Oman’s appreciation for the deeply fraternal relations with Syria, stressing that Syria will surely overcome the crisis and regain its role in the region, and in the world, thanks to the resilience of its people.

Following the meeting, the two sides signed an agreement to exempt holders of diplomatic and special passports from visas in both states.

