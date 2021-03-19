Renewed Demonstrations Mark Tenth Anniversary of Syrian Revolution

Daraa, the birthplace of the Syrian revolution, has witnessed renewed demonstrations against the Assad regime, according to Al-Souria Net.

On Thursday, Syrian regions witnessed several demonstrations, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Syrian revolution, which started in mid-March 2011, to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his regime.

The demonstrators came out to reaffirm the early goals of the Syrian revolution, and called for the overthrow of Assad. They expressed their rejection of the presidential elections, scheduled to be held sometime in the next two months. They raised the slogan: “For the end of the decade, a new regime.”

Daraa rises up again

Despite the Assad regime’s control of it in 2018, demonstrators in the city of Daraa al-Balad, southern Syria, raised the three-starred revolution flag again during a popular demonstration in which dozens of people participated, marking the tenth anniversary of the first popular movement in Daraa, which was on Mar. 18, 2011.

Social media activists circulated pictures from outside the Al-Omar Mosque in central Daraa al-Balad, showing the raising of the revolution flag and a sign that read: “The revolution is a right .. and the truth does not die.”

A popular demonstration took place in the town of Giza, east of Daraa, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the revolution, during which the demonstrators raised the revolution flag and chanted against the regime.

Mass demonstrations in Idleb

In Idleb, thousands of people gathered in a massive demonstration on Thursday, which took place in the amphitheater of the public park in the city center, to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the revolution.

The demonstrators raised the slogan: “For the end of the decade, a new regime,” affirming their demands to bring down the regime, hold it accountable for its crimes, refuse the current regime running for the presidential elections, and release detainees and reveal their fates.

Aleppo countryside commemorates tenth anniversary

Hundreds of residents of the northern and eastern countryside of Aleppo took part in popular demonstrations to mark the tenth anniversary of the Syrian revolution.

The demonstrations were focused in Jarablus in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, and in Qabasin, Azaz, and Soran in its northern countryside. Jindires, in the city of Afrin, witnessed similar demonstrations.

The demonstrators affirmed their adherence to the principles and objectives of the revolution and renewed their demands to bring down the regime and reject Assad’s candidacy.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.