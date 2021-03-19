Russian-Turkish Coordination To Resume Syria’s Constitutional Committee Meetings

Turkey seeks Russia’s support to coordinate the sixth round of Syria’s Constitutional Committee meetings, writes Asharq Al-Awsat.

Turkey seeks Russia’s support to hold the sixth round of the Constitutional Committee meetings in Geneva in the upcoming weeks, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said talks were held with Russia in this regard, affirming that the Syrian regime is not open for any political solution in the country.

He reiterated that the ministerial meetings between Turkey, Russia, and Qatar are not an alternative for the Geneva and Astana talks, pointing out that a political resolution is the only means to end Syria’s ten-year conflict.

On March 11, Qatar, Russia and Turkey’s foreign ministers held a meeting in Doha.

“We launched a new trilateral consultation process to discuss how we can contribute to efforts towards a lasting political solution in Syria,” Cavusoglu said after talks.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the next tripartite meeting would be held in Ankara, followed by a meeting in Moscow.

Earlier this week, Russia’s Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to challenges facing the Constitutional Committee.

He said it is proceeding slowly, yet work shall carry on with the Committee since there is no alternative.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.