Syria’s Autonomous Administration To Increase Salaries by 25-30%

A salary increase for workers in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria is expected in April, reports North Press.

An official in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) said, Thursday, that the administration will increase the salaries of workers in its institutions by between 25 to 30 percent.

The official, who declined to be named, added that the salary increase will occur in April, according to the Autonomous Administration’s plan.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.