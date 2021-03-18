Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham Arrests Young Men in Aleppo Countryside

Opposition militia Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham continues to arrest young men and beat their female family members, writes Etihad Press.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) continues its series of violations, this time by arresting civilians from one of the camps in the western countryside of Aleppo, northwestern Syria.

North Press Agency quoted local sources as saying that “the security forces of HTS arrested young men from the Kafr Nasih camp, after a fight erupted between them and HTS members,” adding, “This happened in tandem of HTS’ imposition of a decision that binds organizations to share with it 50 percent of the aid allocated to the displaced in that area.”

The sources added, “HTS members stormed the camp in cars, carrying heavy machine guns, before they beat a number of women related to the detainees.”

The sources indicated that “the Salvation Government, affiliated with HTS, is now sharing the daily subsistence of the displaced by taking half of the aid allocated to them.”

Last Saturday, dozens of women demonstrated against HTS in the village of Al-Sahara in the western countryside of Aleppo to release their detained relatives, whom HTS had arrested, nearly nine months ago, without convincing reason.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.