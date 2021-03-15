What Happened Over the Weekend

71 new national coronavirus cases, US forces steal wheat in Hassakeh, and opposition groups burn refugee homes. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that 71 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country, while 88 patients have recovered, and five others have passed away. The total number of coronavirus cases in Syria has reached 16,328, of which 10,799 cases have recovered, and 1,090 have passed away.

The Syrian government has accused the US forces of “stealing” new quantities of wheat from its trucks from Tal Alou silos in the Hassakeh eastern countryside. According to SANA, ten trucks loaded with wheat from silos of Tal Alou village started to consecutively leave on Saturday afternoon towards the illegitimate al-Walid border crossing, guarded by armed groups affiliated to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia, to smuggle it to the north of Iraq. During the past two weeks, the US forces have stolen large quantities of wheat from the silos of Tal Alou through more than 112 trucks and sent them to northern Iraq, SANA added.

On Saturday, the Kurdish Berchav Organization held a seminar in the city of Manbij in the presence of representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, women’s and human rights organizations, and independents. North Press reported that this is the fourth session in a series of seminars conducted by the organization to discuss the Syrian constitution and the Constitutional Committee.

North Press reported that armed opposition groups burned civilians’ homes in a village under their control in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, north of Hassakeh, northeast Syria. Local sources from the area said that the armed opposition groups intentionally set fire to the houses of the displaced in the village of al-Qasimiyah, in the countryside of Tel Tamr. The sources added that smoke was seen rising from the village at noon on Saturday.