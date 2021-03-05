Anti-Government Leaders Survive Assassination Attempt in Syria’s Daraa

Daraa has witnessed several assassinations against individuals who made settlements in 2018, writes North Press.

On Wednesday, two unknown attackers attempted to assassinate leaders of anti-government armed groups in the al-Musayfrah town in the eastern countryside of Syria’s Daraa.

A local source from the town told North Press that gunmen shot at anti-government leaders as they were traveling in a car inside the town, killing them immediately.

The source added that the two leaders, who are the cousins of Bakr al-Zoubi and Abdulhadi al-Zoubi were in the ranks of anti-government factions before they made a settlement in 2018 with the government under Russian sponsorship.

In another incident, a government military source from the city of Daraa told North Press that an armed group fired at a member of the government forces who were serving in the Iran-backed Fourth Division in the eastern Daraa countryside, killing him immediately.

Daraa is witnessing mutual assassinations between anti-government local groups and pro-government groups, against individuals who made settlements in 2018.

