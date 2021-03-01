Daraa Central Committee Meeting Outcomes 

Dismissed and detained employees, security pursuits, and conscription dodgers were on the agenda at recent Dara Central Committee meetings, reports Etihad Press.

On Saturday, the Daraa Central Committee held two meetings, one with officers from the Russian forces and the other with the Security Committee of government forces in the Daraa Governorate, to discuss issues related to the governorate and its people.

A source from the Central Committee stated to a local media website, whose name was not mentioned, that “the Central Committee met with the Security Committee in the presence of Maj. Gen. Husam Louka and Brig. Gen. Luay al-Ali to discuss the issues of the dismissed and detained employees, stop security pursuits, and look into the conditions of the defectors and those who did not serve in the government forces.” The source added that a new security settlement would grant a six-month grace period to concerned individuals, indicating that there is an intention to release a group of detainees in the western countryside of Daraa.

In the same context, the source said that “the Central Committee in Daraa met with a number of officers in the Russian Military Police in the city of Daraa, and they agreed to conduct military patrols within the governorate.”

It was decided to start conducting patrols on the morning of February 28, starting from Izra to Tafas all the way to Daraa. The patrols will include vehicles for the Russian Military Police with an accompaniment from the Military Security Branch. The people of the province won’t be present.

The Central Committee, which is responsible for the western countryside of Daraa, frequently meets with Damascus officers and delegations from the Russian forces in order to discuss issues related to the region and ways to provide basic services to the people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.