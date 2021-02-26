Security Services Figure Bahjat Suleiman Dies of COVID-19

Top security official Bahjat Suleiman has died of COVID-19, writes The Levant News.

Health complications due to the coronavirus claimed the life of Maj. Gen. Bahjat Suleiman, who was one of the top security officers and served as the former head of Internal Security in Syria.

The security official was infected with the virus, following the infection of political activist Anis al-Naqqash, who died two days ago, of the same disease.

Suleiman acted as the Syrian regime’s ambassador to Jordan. In 2014, the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin a-Hussein, expelled him from Jordan, causing a great uproar. This move came as a shock to the Syrian regime and reminded people that Assad and his followers are not wanted either locally or regionally.

Suleiman was born in Latakia in 1949. He graduated from the Military College in Homs with a BA in Military Sciences (1968/1970), holds a master’s degree from the Syrian Command and Staff College, and a PhD in political economy from Romania (1982).

Suleiman was in charge of the security of the Saraya of the brigades of Rifaat al-Assad in the Mezzeh area of ​​Damascus and was an officer for Rifaat al-Assad in the eighties. He also took over the presidency of Branch 251 (al-Khatib) in the General Intelligence Department in 1998, only to leave a few months later when he received a promotion to become a Major General. He was transferred from the branch in 2005 after he received security appointments in Syria.

Suleiman was the most wanted person in the Mehlis report documenting the case of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister, Rafik Hariri.

Suleiman was admitted to the Tishreen Military Hospital about a week ago. His infection with the virus led to complications, which resulted in his death.

