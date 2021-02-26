Anwar Al-Bunni: German Court’s Decision to Jail Syrian Regime Ex-Intelligence Officer Is ‘Historic’

Anwar Al-Bunni has described Eyab al-Gharib’s conviction in Germany as “historic,” writes Asharq Al-Awsat.

Human rights lawyer Anwar al-Bunni described a German court’s decision to jail a former intelligence officer from the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria for four-and-a-half years in jail as historic.

Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, Bunni said that the officer who was convicted for complicity in crimes against humanity still enjoys influence in the war-torn country’s ruling regime.

Prosecutors in Koblenz successfully argued that Eyad al-Gharib, 44, brought at least 30 protesters to a notorious Damascus prison to be tortured in 2011, while working for Syria’s most powerful civilian intelligence agency, the General Intelligence Directorate (GID).

The four-and-a-half years’ prison sentence falls short of what prosecutors were seeking, which was a five-and-a-half-year jail term.

With nearly a decade passing since popular protests erupted in Syria, this marks the first verdict rendered in a case related to Damascus’ brutal and bloody oppression of freedom Arab Spring protestors.

Prosecutors alleged that Gharib had taken at least 30 anti-government protesters to a secret prison near Damascus known as al-Khatib, or Branch 251, to be tortured in September and October of 2011.

Another Syrian, Anwar Raslan, 58, remains on trial.

Both Gharib and Raslan fled Syria’s civil war and got asylum in Germany, but were arrested in 2019.

Raslan is suspected of being involved in the torture of at least 4,000 people in 2011-12. He is charged with 58 counts of murder, as well as rape and sexual assault.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.