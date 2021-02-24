Northwest Syria Witnesses Uneasy Calm Following Mutual Bombing

After a spike in violence between the government and opposition forces, northwest Syria has experienced a brief respite, reports North Press.

The de-escalation zone in northwest Syria witnessed an uneasy calm Tuesday after a break-in bombing between Syrian government forces and Turkish-backed armed opposition groups.

The government forces targeted the opposition’s positions in al-Bara town in the Zawiya Mountain region, using heavy artillery shells and rocket launchers, military sources said.

The source added that the government bombardment hit residential neighborhoods in the town of Tuqad and its outskirts in the western countryside of Aleppo.

Military sources told North Press that al-Fateh al-Mubin Operations Room targeted military positions of the government forces in the city of Kafr Nabl, south of Idlib, with heavy artillery shells, on Monday evening.

In north Aleppo, one civilian was killed and his family members were wounded in a mined battery charger explosion on their way back home in the city of Azaz, north Aleppo.

The man who was killed was an internally displaced person from Tal Rifaat town, north Aleppo. His wife and son were also wounded while he was operating a mined battery charger that he found thrown on the road, an exclusive source told North Press.

The Turkish forces and the Turkish-backed armed opposition groups have been running the city of Azaz since July of 2012.

On Monday, the body of the Sultan Murad Division’s leader Nayif al-Homsi was found inside his house in the city of Azaz.

Areas in northwest Syria are witnessing detentions and kidnapping accompanied by successive explosions amid the armed opposition’s inability to stabilize security there.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.