Jeffrey to North Press: U.S. Troops in Syria Authorized by Congress

The presence of the U.S. in Syria is essential for Washington's interests, and is sanctioned by Congress, according to North Press.

The U.S. troops are in Syria to advance our security, our allies and partners’ security, and our own policy by holding grounds and maintaining our presence, with the blessing of Congress. We are also doing this to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria, the former U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, told North Press.

U.S. troops have a combat mission to fight ISIS. They are authorized by Congress to do so. And that’s the only legal authorization they need to conduct combat operations, other than itself-defense, Mr. Jeffrey said.

In an exclusive interview with North Press, Jeffrey confirmed “there is very strong support in the U.S. to keep the troops on. After Afghanistan, it will be very unlikely that the U.S. will withdraw from any place unless there is very clear evidence that we have succeeded fully, and this is not the case now in Syria. I am sure the troops will stay.”

“Also being in al-Tanf to block the main road from Damascus to Tehran in the south. And yes, during the Trump administration there was pressure on Assad. It’s not clear if the Biden administration sees it the same way, I don’t know,” he added.

