Washington Accuses Former Syrian Regime Official of Fraud to Obtain US Citizenship

The United States has accused retired Brigadier General Samir Othman al-Sheikh, the former governor of Deir-ez-Zor, of fraudulently obtaining U.S. citizenship. According to Reuters, U.S. prosecutors stated that the charges led a federal judge to order his detention.

The indictment alleges that al-Sheikh made false statements to hide his involvement in the physical abuse of prisoners during his administration of Adra Central Prison, the persecution of political opponents, and his association with the Baath Party. He allegedly made these false claims when applying for a U.S. visa in 2020 and again when seeking citizenship in 2023.

A criminal complaint, based on interviews conducted by U.S. law enforcement with former prisoners, accuses Sheikh of overseeing brutal executions and beatings while working for the Syrian regime’s police and intelligence services, particularly during his tenure at Adra Prison.

Sheikh obtained a green card, becoming a legal permanent resident of the United States, in 2020. Prosecutors have charged him with attempting to defraud the U.S. government by providing false statements to secure citizenship. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 16.

Last month, the CIA arrested Sheikh in Los Angeles on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.