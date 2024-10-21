U.S. Military Movements Intensify in Eastern Syria

U.S. forces are ramping up both offensive and defensive military operations in areas under their control in eastern Syria, particularly in response to growing concerns over potential attacks by resistance groups.

In the past week, U.S. forces launched artillery strikes on Syrian government-controlled areas in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. Simultaneously, they implemented preventive measures, suggesting fears of more aggressive operations targeting their bases. According to local Kurdish sources in southern Hasakah, there has been a noticeable increase in aircraft landings at the U.S. base in al-Shadadi, as well as at the Rmelan and al-Malikiyah bases. These movements are reported to be nearly daily occurrences.

Similar activity has been observed at U.S. bases stationed in the Coneco and Omar oil fields in Deir-ez-Zor, where helicopters are regularly landing. These flights are believed to be transporting military equipment related to air defense and radar systems—supplies that are challenging to deliver via land convoys, which typically enter through the illegal al-Walid crossing. The frequency of these land convoys has also surged, with reports indicating they are transporting armored vehicles, cement blocks, and ammunition.

These movements are accompanied by increased U.S. helicopter patrols around the bases, especially those located near Syrian military positions and the Iraqi border, including al-Malikiyah, Rmelan, al-Shadadi, and the oil fields of Omar and Coneco.

According to Kurdish sources close to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), U.S. forces in Deir-ez-Zor have recently intensified technical meetings with SDF commanders. These discussions are aimed at sharing intelligence and coordinating raids on resistance cells in the Deir-ez-Zor and Hasakah areas.

In conjunction with these measures, SDF patrols have increased around U.S. bases. At the same time, the U.S. has boosted its own troop numbers at guard posts near these installations and issued orders for more intelligence operations to track down individuals suspected of ties to Iraqi resistance groups.

These actions suggest that U.S. forces are bracing for potential air and missile attacks launched from western Iraq by Iraqi resistance forces. There is also concern about possible ground operations, such as the placement of explosive devices or rocket attacks similar to the one two weeks ago, when tribal forces fired RPG rockets at the Coneco oil field from a motorcycle.

The current U.S. movements indicate a clear strategy to strengthen their defensive posture against possible cross-border threats while continuing offensive operations to disrupt resistance networks in eastern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.