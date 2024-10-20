Hezbollah Members Withdraw From Two Camps in Zabadani in Damascus Countryside

Confidential sources have revealed to Sowt al-Asimah that members of the Hezbollah militia have withdrawn from the Vanguard and Khomeini camps in Zabadani, located in the Damascus countryside.

According to the sources, Hezbollah evacuated all headquarters and warehouses within the two camps last Wednesday, relocating to an undisclosed location.

Additionally, members of the regime’s army have instructed the owners of villas situated within 1 km of the camps to evacuate immediately and refrain from renting any villas designated for tourist accommodation during this period.

Residents in the area were informed that Israeli planes had dropped warning leaflets due to the presence of Hezbollah in the vicinity.

On October 18, the Turkish Anadolu Agency reported that Hezbollah has transferred hundreds of its members from Syria back to Lebanon, with sources indicating withdrawals from Deir-ez-Zor, the Damascus countryside, Hama, and Homs.

