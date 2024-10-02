U.S. Confirms Missile Attacks on ‘Conoco’ Base in Eastern Syria

The United States has confirmed that its military base located at the “Conoco” gas field in Syria’s eastern Deir-ez-Zor countryside was hit by missile attacks, though no American forces were injured.

According to a statement from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the base came under fire from two missile attacks early Thursday morning. Fortunately, no U.S. soldiers were harmed, and the base itself sustained no significant damage.

While one of the missiles did strike the base, CENTCOM reassured that it resulted in neither casualties nor serious structural impact. However, the command did not specify who was responsible for the attack.

The “Conoco” base is one of several U.S. military installations in Syria that have faced sporadic, non-lethal attacks. These strikes are often attributed to Iranian-backed militias operating in the region, although CENTCOM did not directly blame any group for this latest incident.

This missile attack adds to the ongoing tensions in eastern Syria, where U.S. forces continue to operate in an area marked by a complex web of local and international actors.

