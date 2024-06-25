Turkish Occupation Continues Reinforcements South of Idlib, Turns Jabal al-Zawiya Into Large Military Base

The Turkish occupation army continued deploying military reinforcements to the southern countryside of Idlib to bolster its illegal military observation points near the frontlines with the Syrian Arab Army. This support aims to safeguard terrorist organizations in the region, primarily Jabhat al-Nusra under its current guise, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, leading the al-Fateh al-Mubin operations room.

Under the guidance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and without coordination with the Kremlin, the Turkish occupation army transformed Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern Idlib countryside into a major military base, establishing 17 observation points in strategic southern, western, and eastern areas. These points are continually reinforced with military equipment and personnel to defend against any operations by the Syrian Arab Army.

According to civilian sources in Jabal al-Zawiya, located south of the Aleppo-Lattakia highway (known as “M4”), 20 military and armoured vehicles arrived at Turkish observation points on Monday evening via the Kafr Lusin crossing on the Turkish border north of Idlib. This marks the fourth such reinforcement in June, following previous deployments on the 21st, 19th, and 2nd. In total, over 100 vehicles and armoured units, loaded with ammunition and military gear, have been dispatched this month alone, with expectations of further reinforcements in the coming days to bolster the occupation’s military bases in Jabal al-Zawiya and enhance combat capabilities in support of regional terrorists.

Field observers in Idlib note that the increasing number of Turkish military convoys is not merely routine, suggesting a clear intent by the occupation army to militarize the area extensively to shield terrorists and impose a unilateral action that contradicts Turkish understandings and agreements with Russia regarding the region’s future.

Observers highlighted to Al-Watan that Jabal al-Zawiya was chosen as a key military base due to its strategic position as the first line of defence along the “M4” highway, aimed at preventing its capture by the Syrian Arab Army. This decision comes after delays by the Erdogan administration in fulfilling the “Moscow agreement” to reopen the road.

