Turkey’s Attacks Raise Fears for Syrian Kurds’ Existence and Future

Syrian Kurds are increasingly fearful of ongoing Turkish attacks on their regions following the overthrow of the Damascus regime by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham’s military operations department. These concerns extend to the potential marginalization and exclusion of Kurds in the country’s future government.

According to media reports and local testimonies, Kurds in al-Shahba, Tal Rifaat in northern Aleppo, and Manbij in the west have faced targeted killings, assaults, kidnappings, and torture. These incidents have heightened anxiety among residents living near areas controlled by the National Army.

Executions and Torture

Ezzeddin Suleiman, a resident of Hasakah, told North Press that after the regime’s fall, pro-Turkish factions began launching attacks on Kurdish communities.

Simultaneously with military operations against the former regime, factions of the pro-Turkish Syrian National Army (SNA) targeted areas hosting displaced individuals from Afrin in the northern and western countryside of Aleppo.

Backed by Turkish forces, these factions first captured Tal Rifaat and its surrounding areas before advancing toward Manbij in western Aleppo’s countryside.

“These attacks have forced large numbers of displaced people in Tal Rifaat and al-Shahba to flee once again, subjecting them to increasingly harsh conditions,” Suleiman said.

He voiced fears that continued displacement caused by ongoing attacks would exacerbate their suffering. Suleiman also called for a new constitution that guarantees the rights of all Syrians within a unified state under the forthcoming government.

Recognition for All

Khawla Mohammed, a Kurdish resident of Hasakah, expressed concern over the attacks that have followed Assad’s fall. She had hoped this transitional period would include formal recognition of Kurdish rights.

“Instead,” she told North Press, “Turkey continues its attacks, preventing the Kurds from achieving any progress toward securing their rights.”

She called for Kurds to be treated as equal citizens, with recognition of their language and culture, and advocated for a federal system of governance in Syria.

Anxiety and Fear

Malik Ramo, a Kurdish youth from Hasakah, shared his fears about the ongoing attacks by Turkish forces and their allied factions on northeastern Syria and the Aleppo countryside.

“These attacks make it impossible for us to live freely,” Ramo told North Press. “The assaults on Manbij and Kobani fill us with constant fear. We want all our regions to be liberated so we can live with dignity.”

Manbij recently endured a fierce assault from three directions by factions of the pro-Turkish National Army. North Press documented widespread theft and vandalism targeting Kurdish homes in Manbij, along with a video showing Turkish fighters killing injured combatants in a hospital.

Ceasefire Announcement

On Wednesday morning, General Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), announced a U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreement in Manbij.

“While our fighters continue to resist the attacks west of the Euphrates, we have reached a ceasefire agreement in Manbij through American mediation to ensure the safety and security of civilians,” Abdi stated on the “X” platform.

He added that fighters from the Manbij Military Council would be withdrawn, emphasizing that the ultimate goal is a comprehensive ceasefire across Syrian territories and a transition into a political process for the country’s future.

Despite the ceasefire, Turkish-backed factions have continued their attacks. On Thursday morning, they targeted the Tishreen Dam, raising alarm over the safety of this critical infrastructure.

