The Syrian Opposition and U.S. Official Discuss Latest Syrian Developments

The Director of the U.S. Syria Regional Platform, Nicholas Granger, met with Hadi al-Bahra, head of the Syrian National Coalition, and other coalition officials to discuss the latest developments in Syria. The discussions centred on the urgent need for political solutions rooted in UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Earlier this month, on August 8th, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with a delegation from the Syrian opposition to exchange views on the ongoing Syrian conflict. The Turkish Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for “serious and realistic dialogue and negotiation efforts” that aim to facilitate a comprehensive political solution in Syria, consistent with Resolution 2254.

Hadi al-Bahra has previously emphasized that Syria’s reunification and economic recovery can only be achieved through a political agreement aligned with Resolution 2254. He stressed that this resolution provides a crucial pathway to resolving the conflict, particularly given the conflicting interests of involved countries and the unfeasibility of a military solution. Moreover, it ensures that national security is not compromised, offering the only viable and sustainable solution that fulfills the aspirations of the Syrian people.

