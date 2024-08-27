Syrian-Russian Talks on Energy Cooperation

On August 27, 2024, Firas Qaddour, Syria’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, emphasized the significant and deep-rooted cooperation between Syria and the Russian Federation, especially in the energy sector.

During a meeting held on Tuesday in Moscow with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, Minister Qaddour expressed gratitude to Russia—its leadership, government, and people—for their unwavering support to Syria. He noted that cooperation between the two nations has reached unprecedented levels under the guidance of Presidents Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin.

Minister Qaddour highlighted the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources to rebuild the infrastructure for the extraction, transportation, and refining of petroleum products, which had been devastated by terrorist organizations during the conflict in Syria.

In response, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to fulfilling previous agreements with Syria’s Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources. He underscored the use of modern technologies and the expertise of Russian companies in collaborating with Syria on oil and gas extraction and refining. Tsivilev reiterated Moscow’s determination to continue enhancing and expanding cooperation with Damascus in the energy sector.

