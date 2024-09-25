Syrian People Determined to Build Future Free from External Impositions: Syria’s UN Ambassador

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Qusay Al-Dahhak, reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to shaping its future without interference, calling for an end to hegemonic ambitions and colonialist mentalities that undermine international peace and security. Speaking at the “Future Summit” held at the UN headquarters in New York, Al-Dahhak emphasized that the Syrian people are resolute in their pursuit of a future built on their own free will, rejecting any external attempts to dictate their path.

“This summit is a crucial opportunity to assess our collective efforts toward building a future that honours the commitments of the UN Charter—ensuring international peace, security, cooperation, and the protection of basic human rights,” Dahhak stated in his address on Tuesday.

He went on to condemn the ongoing Israeli occupation of Arab territories in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, citing it as a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, as well as a breach of universal human values. The ambassador highlighted Israel’s acts of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and continued aggression against these nations, calling them unacceptable.

Dahhak expressed Syria’s vision for a future rooted in dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for the rule of law, free from occupation, terrorism, and unilateral coercive measures. He also called for the strengthening of multilateral cooperation and an end to the collective punishment of people through economic sanctions and other forms of external pressure.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.