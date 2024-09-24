More than 20 Syrians Killed in Israeli Shelling on Southern Lebanon

More than two dozen Syrian refugees, including women and children, have been killed in Israeli raids on southern Lebanon since Monday morning. Activists on social media have mourned the loss of several refugees who died in these attacks in southern Lebanon and the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

According to Syria TV, Lamia Omar al-Kamel from Kafr Sajnah, south of Idlib, was killed along with her husband and four children in an Israeli raid. Fatima al-Ahmad and her child, Shaima Mohammed al-Saleh, from the village of al-Naima in the Manbij countryside, east of Aleppo, also lost their lives in an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs.

Additionally, Ibrahim Jamil Karraf, his wife, three children, and three grandchildren were killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon. The family originated from Orm al-Kubra in the western countryside of Aleppo.

Sources report that Abdullah Faisal Ghandour al-Yassin, from Maarat Horma in southern Idlib, died along with his family members in one of the Israeli raids. A family of three from Tal Abyad, north of Raqqa, and a mother and her children from Baluon in Jabal al-Zawiya, south of Idlib, were also confirmed dead due to the Israeli shelling. A man named Abdul Hadi al-Awad from Maarat al-Numan was also reported killed.

Accurate statistics on the total number of Syrian casualties remain unclear, as rescue teams continue their efforts and many individuals are still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Escalation in South Lebanon

The Israeli army announced that its air force had targeted approximately 1,100 Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region since this morning.

Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee stated that the military initiated a large-scale air assault on Hezbollah targets, with dozens of warplanes conducting raids on around 1,100 sites during multiple waves of bombardment.

The Lebanese government reported that 275 people have been killed and 1,024 injured due to the Israeli strikes, with officials warning that the toll is likely to rise as shelling continues and evacuations are ongoing.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.