Syrian-Jordanian Business Forum Launches in Damascus to Explore Investment Opportunities

The Syrian-Jordanian Cooperation and Investment Forum opened Wednesday at the Seven Gates Hotel in Damascus, convening business leaders and government officials to examine new avenues for economic partnership between the two countries.

Organized by the Syrian Association of Businessmen and Businesswomen in cooperation with the Jordanian Businessmen Association, the forum centers on investment prospects in Syria, the alignment of economic legislation, and the development of commercial opportunities across several strategic sectors.

Speaking at the event, Syrian Minister of Finance Mohammed Yaser Barnieh underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening private-sector participation. “In the new Syria, we believe in partnership — not as a slogan, but as a practice with the private sector, with business leaders, and with society,” Barnieh said.

He highlighted what he described as notable progress in economic and commercial ties between Damascus and Amman. “There is clear development in economic and trade relations between Syria and Jordan, serving the interests of both countries. We are optimistic these relations will continue to grow,” he added. “Syria’s stability and prosperity will inevitably reflect positively on its neighbors.”

This month’s forum follows a Syrian-Jordanian economic meeting held in Amman earlier in February, where officials and business representatives discussed mechanisms to enhance direct cooperation between public and private sectors in both states. Those talks focused on achieving sustainable development and establishing long-term strategic partnerships.

Taken together, the successive meetings signal a warming of economic relations between Damascus and Amman, as business communities on both sides look to capitalize on emerging opportunities within Syria’s evolving economic landscape.

