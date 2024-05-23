Syrian Community Putting Conditions on Trump: We’ll Support You if You Topple Assad

The Syrian community conditioned their support for former U.S. President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump on his commitment to work towards the removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and to tighten sanctions.

This condition was presented during a meeting held by a group of Syrians in Michigan, where the Trump campaign was represented by Richard Grenell and Trump’s son-in-law Michael Boulos (of Lebanese descent). The aim was to influence U.S. foreign policy towards Syria.

Maher Sharafeddine, a Syrian writer based in the U.S., stated that the discussion was straightforward regarding Trump’s potential Syria policy if he were to win the upcoming presidential elections. Sharafeddine emphasized that for the Syrian community’s support, Trump would need to assure them of a Syria policy superior to that of his predecessor, Joe Biden. Specifically, this would involve preventing the resurgence of the Assad regime and actively supporting its departure while expediting the political transition as per international resolutions.

The meeting, described as “positive” by Sharafeddine, did not confirm whether Trump’s representatives made any promises. Attendees included Dr. Yahya Basha, a vocal critic of Biden administration’s sanctions policies towards Assad’s regime, alongside several Syrian businessmen and donors residing in the United States.

Recent polling from The New York Times indicates Trump leading Biden 57-25 percent among Arab and Muslim voters in five major swing states, a significant shift from the 2020 election where they favoured Biden by 56-35 percent.

However, it remains uncertain whether Trump’s presidency would be favorable for Arab Americans. His initial term witnessed policies, such as arbitrary restrictions on immigration from Muslim-majority countries and reduced funding for Palestinian humanitarian aid, which drew criticism from the community.

