Syrian Army Expands Control in Hama as Astana Guarantors Discuss Syria’s Developments

The Syrian army has expanded its control in the northern Hama countryside, aiming to secure the perimeter of Hama city and launch a counteroffensive against armed factions that advanced in recent hours. Meanwhile, Russia, Iran, and Turkey—the guarantors of the Astana process—are holding talks on Syria’s latest developments, including discussions on the “de-escalation zones,” according to Athat Press correspondents in the region.

An Athr Press reporter confirmed that the Syrian army regained control of several key villages, including Souran, Taybet el-Imam, and Halfaya, after intense clashes with armed factions. These advances came on the heels of the Syrian army reinforcing its defensive lines in the northern Hama countryside with heavy firepower overnight. A statement from the Syrian Ministry of Defense highlighted the extension of control to areas such as Qalaat al-Madiq and Maardis.

Regional Diplomatic Dynamics

Amid escalating clashes on the ground, regional and international powers are intensifying diplomatic discussions. The Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, linked the recent movements of armed groups in Syria to a “Zionist-US plan” aimed at destabilizing security in West Asia. Both ministers reaffirmed their support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and pledged continued backing for the Syrian government in its fight against terrorist groups, in line with the Astana framework.

Lavrov emphasized the importance of coordination among the Astana guarantors—Russia, Iran, and Turkey—to confront terrorism. He also called for sustained consultations between Moscow and Tehran regarding Syria’s developments. Turkey’s Anadolu Agency similarly reported a phone call between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Lavrov, during which the two discussed the Astana process and the situation in Syria.

Iranian Diplomatic Visits and Turkey’s Role

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced that Minister Araqchi is travelling to Syria, Turkey, and other regional countries to discuss developments in Syria and broader regional issues. Before departing for Damascus, Araqchi declared Tehran’s unwavering support for the Syrian army and government, stating, “We see no difference between the Zionist entity and Takfiri terrorists. The Syrian army will once again prevail against the terrorist factions.”

In contrast, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, following the conclusion of the latest round of Astana talks, suggested that the process needs to be restructured to achieve better outcomes. However, despite official denials of involvement in the recent offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions, Middle East Eye reported that Turkey may have indirectly supported the operation. Citing a Turkish security official, the report suggested that the offensive aligns with the 2019 Putin-Erdogan agreement’s military terms.

Turkey’s Long-Term Strategy

A report published by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar today, authored by Mohammed Noureddine, criticized Turkey’s approach in Syria, asserting that Ankara is not considering withdrawal but is instead deepening its occupation. Noureddine argued that Turkey’s long-term strategy includes altering the demographic, military, economic, and cultural landscape in northern Syria. He further noted that Turkey continues to rely on its armed proxies in Idlib while capitalizing on regional distractions, such as Iran’s focus on Palestine after the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation and Russia’s engagement in Ukraine.

The Syrian army’s recent advances in northern Hama and the simultaneous diplomatic engagements by the Astana guarantors reflect the multi-layered complexity of Syria’s ongoing conflict. While the situation on the ground evolves rapidly, regional powers appear to be recalibrating their strategies, both militarily and politically, underscoring the enduring challenges of achieving stability in Syria.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.