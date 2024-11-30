Northern Syria: Escalating Tensions and Shifting Alliances

Amid rapidly unfolding developments in northern Syria, The Syrian Observer has compiled this report using news coverage from both pro-regime and opposition media outlets. By synthesizing narratives from diverse sources, including official and private channels, this report offers a comprehensive analysis of the escalating conflict in Aleppo and Idlib. It explores the evolving dynamics on the ground, the shifting alliances among regional and international actors, and the broader geopolitical implications. The aim is to provide a balanced perspective on the competing narratives, from the regime’s portrayal of a national defence effort to opposition accounts of power struggles and external interventions.

Defending Sovereignty: Syrian Armed Forces Confront Escalation in Aleppo and Idlib

The northwestern region of Syria, specifically the western Aleppo countryside and the southeastern Idlib countryside, has witnessed a marked military escalation that reverberates across the broader Syrian conflict landscape. This report examines the key factors driving these developments, the role of local and international actors, and the implications for the fragile geopolitical balance in Syria.

Backdrop of the Escalation

The recent clashes stem from a combination of unresolved territorial disputes, strategic maneuvering by local factions, and shifting alliances among international stakeholders. The region, governed under a tenuous balance established by the Astana (2017) and Sochi (2019) agreements, as well as the Putin-Erdogan agreement of 2020, has been destabilized by the actions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Turkish-affiliated factions.

Turkey’s inability to secure the M4 international highway and its failure to fully implement past agreements have intensified mistrust between Turkey, Russia, and Syria. Moreover, Ankara’s recent hostile rhetoric towards Damascus and its reluctance to withdraw troops have further hindered any progress in reconciliation efforts between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Turkey’s Strategic Calculations

Ankara’s recent moves appear motivated by domestic and regional pressures. Turkish officials have expressed dissatisfaction with the Astana framework, calling for a replacement mechanism. The Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s suggestion for a new framework indicates Ankara’s attempt to redefine its role and influence in Syria amidst growing challenges.

Experts argue that Erdogan’s strategy hinges on portraying Turkey as a stabilizing force while leveraging military operations to consolidate control in northern Syria. Turkey’s alliances with armed factions, including HTS, suggest a coordinated effort to reshape territorial dynamics to Ankara’s advantage.

HTS’ Ambitions and Internal Dynamics

HTS’s military operations in Aleppo and Idlib are shaped by both internal and external pressures. Internally, HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Joulani seeks to consolidate power by eliminating rival factions and addressing challenges within its organizational structure. Externally, HTS aims to position itself as an indispensable player in the Syrian conflict, seeking recognition and concessions from international powers.

Joulani’s recent overtures to Western nations, coupled with HTS’ tactical coordination with Turkish factions, underscore the group’s attempts to navigate complex alliances while advancing its objectives. However, this alignment remains fraught with contradictions, as Turkey wields significant influence over HTS’s logistical and operational capabilities.

Russia and Iran’s Calculations

Russia and Iran, key players in the Syrian scene, have maintained a cautious stance amidst the escalation. Russia’s Special Envoy Alexander Lavrentiev’s labelling of Turkish forces as occupiers signals a growing rift between Moscow and Ankara, particularly in light of Turkey’s support for Ukraine. These developments suggest a recalibration of Russian policy towards Turkey, potentially complicating their cooperation in Syria.

Iran, while less vocal, remains a crucial stakeholder. Its alliance with Syria underscores Tehran’s vested interest in countering Turkish ambitions and maintaining its influence in the region.

Implications for the Syrian Regime

The Syrian government has framed the recent escalation as a national defence effort. Through media narratives emphasizing heroism and resilience, the regime seeks to bolster domestic support while countering opposition narratives. Syrian forces have portrayed their redeployments and operations as essential for safeguarding sovereignty and repelling foreign-backed aggression.

Broader Geopolitical Implications

The escalation in northern Syria unfolds against the backdrop of broader regional tensions, including the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict in southern Syria. Ankara’s maneuvers appear influenced by Erdogan’s calculations regarding Israel’s military actions and their potential to divert Syrian resources from the northern front.

Simultaneously, international dynamics, such as the potential return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, add layers of uncertainty. Turkish foreign policy, increasingly aligned with NATO priorities, reflects Erdogan’s economic imperatives and his bid to leverage Western support amidst strained ties with the Biden administration.

Conclusion: A Precarious New Phase

The northern Syrian conflict has entered a volatile new phase, marked by the erosion of previous agreements and the emergence of new power dynamics. The interplay of local ambitions, Turkish strategic recalibrations, and shifting international alignments underscores the fragility of the region’s geopolitical fabric.

As HTS, Turkey, and Syrian forces vie for control, the stakes extend beyond Syria, impacting the broader Middle Eastern balance and international engagement with the conflict. Future developments will hinge on the actions of key players, the durability of alliances, and the capacity of external powers to mediate or exploit the evolving crisis.