Syria Today – Turkey Defends Presence, Aleppo Souks Reopen

In Syria Today, Turkey defended its military presence in the north of the country, stating that it prevents it from falling under the control of “terrorist groups” and maintains its territorial integrity. At the same time, four historic souks in Aleppo, heavily damaged during the civil war, have reopened following restoration, symbolizing a step towards normalcy. In parallel, the debate over Syrian refugees visiting regime-controlled areas has intensified in Europe, as such visits risk undermining asylum claims and fueling anti-refugee sentiments. Meanwhile, Syrian doctors in Germany face bureaucratic hurdles preventing them from practicing medicine, despite the country’s critical shortage of healthcare professionals.

Turkey Defends Syria Presence: Ministry Source

Turkey’s presence in neighbouring Syria is to stop the war-torn country from falling under the sway of terror groups, a Turkish defence ministry source said Thursday, cited by AFP, after Damascus said a withdrawal of its troops was not a prerequisite for better relations with Ankara.

Turkish forces and Turkey-backed rebel factions control swathes of northern Syria, and Ankara has launched successive cross-border offensives since 2016, mainly to clear the area of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are backed by the US but which it mistrusts.

Turkey sees the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which dominate the SDF, as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it considers a “terrorist” group.

“Turkey’s presence in Syria prevents the division of Syrian territory and the creation of a terror corridor there,” the ministry source told reporters speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We want to see a democratic and prosperous Syria, not a Syria plagued by instability and terrorist organisations,” the same source added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who had supported rebel efforts to topple Syria’s Bashar al-Assad — has in recent months sought rapprochement with Damascus, inviting Assad to Turkey.

Assad said Sunday the withdrawal of Turkish forces from its territory was not a prerequisite to a rapprochement.

War-damaged souks reopen in Syria’s Aleppo

Four historic souks in northern Syria’s Aleppo, heavily damaged during some of the most intense fighting of the 13-year civil war, reopened this week following their restoration, AFP reported.

“After I reopened my old shop, following the renovation of the market, I felt my spirit return with it,” said merchant Omar al-Rawwas, 45, who inherited his family’s carpet business at the revived Saqtiya 2 souk.

Once famous for its bustling markets and old citadel, Aleppo’s Old City was rendered almost unrecognizable by some of the worst violence in Syria’s conflict between government forces and rebels that began after mass protests in 2011.

The fighting in Aleppo, which lasted until 2016 when Damascus recaptured the area with Moscow’s support, completely destroyed many of the famed markets in the city previously considered Syria’s economic capital.

Four souks in the Old City, restored through combined public and private efforts, reopened Wednesday evening — drawing officials, residents and charity representatives to the celebration.

“Thank God, things have improved and the country has gotten better,” Rawwas told AFP, noting that some of his business is from people returning to Aleppo since calm returned.

“Today, expatriates return from abroad to their homes, finding their rugs damaged by moths. They have them repaired because some of these rugs hold personal memories and others have special value to them.”

The revived strip of shops, some reduced to ashes at the start of the conflict, stretches for about 100 metres (330 feet) across the Old City.

Syrian refugees in Europe: Debate over homeland visit right

Enab Baladi reports that the debate over Syrian refugees visiting regime-controlled areas has intensified.

The debate over Syrian refugees in Europe visiting their homeland, particularly regime-controlled areas, has intensified. The issue came to the forefront when the Dutch Council of State rejected an asylum claim by a Syrian woman who had previously visited Syria, arguing she did not face danger. This decision aligns with a broader European trend of tightening asylum policies and limiting refugee reception, as seen in countries like Denmark, the Czech Republic, and Cyprus.

The debate among Syrians, especially on social media, centers on the logic and consequences of visiting Syria after seeking asylum. While some argue for the right to visit for pressing reasons, others believe these visits undermine the safety claims of asylum seekers and provide ammunition for European far-right parties to push anti-refugee agendas. The economic benefits the Syrian regime gains from such visits, through fees and fines, also contribute to the controversy.

European laws on refugee status and travel vary, but visiting the home country can lead to legal repercussions, such as losing asylum protection. The Geneva Convention outlines protections for refugees, but local laws and interpretations can influence whether visiting Syria is permissible without risking refugee status.

This ongoing debate reflects the complex challenges facing Syrian refugees in Europe, balancing their personal needs with the broader implications for the refugee community.

Syrian Doctors in Germany: Bureaucratic Hurdles Block Medical Practice

Germany is facing a critical shortage of doctors, yet thousands of qualified Syrian doctors who have sought refuge in the country are struggling to get licensed due to bureaucratic obstacles, DW reported. Despite the urgent need for medical professionals, the licensing process for foreign-trained doctors, particularly Syrians, remains slow and cumbersome.

Many Syrian doctors, even after years in Germany, are unable to practice medicine because of the complex and expensive requirements to have their qualifications recognized. The process involves translating extensive documents, passing language exams, and fulfilling additional training or practical internships to meet German standards. The situation is complicated by Germany’s fragmented system, where each of the 16 federal states has its own regulations, adding further delays and confusion.

The Marburger Bund, Germany’s largest doctors’ union, has criticized the slow pace of the licensing process, pointing out that a single, underfunded office in Bonn is responsible for assessing foreign medical qualifications. The union has called for a more streamlined and unified process across the country to address the issue.

Syrian doctors, like cardiologist Nibras Soubh, who now works at the University of Göttingen, have shared similar frustrations. Soubh advocates for a standardized national process, noting that the current system varies significantly between states, making it difficult for foreign doctors to navigate.

Adding to the challenges, Syrian doctors in Germany are also facing increasing pressure due to a growing anti-immigration sentiment. Calls for more deportations, particularly after high-profile crimes involving Syrian refugees, have intensified, making it even more difficult for these doctors to secure the necessary licenses to practice.

Despite these challenges, a significant number of Syrians in Germany have integrated into the labor market, with 70% of Syrian refugees finding employment. However, the barriers faced by Syrian doctors highlight the broader issues within Germany’s approach to integrating skilled refugees into its workforce, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare.

China deputy UN envoy calls for end of foreign occupation in Syria

Although Syrian forces have managed to regain control of most of Syria’s regions in cooperation with Russia and Iran, the US, Turkey, and militants backed by them continue to occupy its northern parts, Pro-Iran Lebanese Al-Mayadeen reported.

China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations urged for the end of foreign occupation in Syria, calling on the entities to withdraw their military presence from the Arab country.

Geng Shuang highlighted the importance of holding Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during a UN Security Council briefing on Wednesday, discussing the current situation in the nation.

The top diplomat stated that Syria could not establish a stable political system without a favourable security environment, which has also been hindered by “Israel’s” illegal attacks.

Geng expressed China’s support for the Syrian government’s efforts to combat terrorists operating in the country while calling on the international community to join forces with Damascus in line with international law and Security Council resolutions for additional assistance.

The Chinese envoy criticized the unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria and the illegal plundering of the nation’s resources, which have significantly weakened Damascus’ economic and social recovery and development.

Much of Syria’s lands have been occupied by US and Turkish forces, as well as militants backed by them.