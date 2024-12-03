Syria Today – Rebels Close to Hama; UN Chief Appeals for Ceasefire;

Today’s news round on Syria captures the volatile resurgence of the nation’s civil war, sparked by recent advances by Syrian rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The rebels’ swift capture of Aleppo and their push toward Hama have shaken the Assad regime, exposing vulnerabilities among its key allies—Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah—who are grappling with other regional and global conflicts. Humanitarian conditions in northwestern Syria continue to deteriorate, with intensified airstrikes displacing tens of thousands and destroying essential infrastructure. Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to political dialogue, underscoring the dire need for international action. As alliances shift and pressures mount, the future of Syria remains fraught with uncertainty.

Syrian rebels advance close to Hama city, raising pressure on Assad and his allies

Reuters reports that Syrian rebels advancing against government forces pushed close on Tuesday to the major city of Hama, rebels and a war monitor said, after their sudden capture of Aleppo last week rocked President Bashar al-Assad.

Rebels and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said insurgents had captured villages including Maar Shahur a few miles north of the city. Syrian state media said reinforcements were arriving in the area.

An attack on Hama would ramp up pressure on Assad, whose Russian and Iranian allies have scrambled to support him against a reviving rebellion. The city has remained in government hands since civil war erupted in 2011.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an Arabic-language interview with a Qatari news outlet that Tehran would consider sending troops to Syria if Damascus asked.

The retreat by Assad’s forces over the past several days has led to jockeying for control among other groups that control pockets in the northwest, north and east.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, an umbrella group which controls territory in Syria’s east with U.S. support, said early on Tuesday that its Deir al-Zor Military Council had “become responsible for protecting” seven villages previously held by the Syrian army.

The Deir al-Zor Military Council comprises local Arab fighters under the SDF, an alliance mainly led by a Kurdish militia, the YPG.

Who are the key players fighting in Syria’s civil war?

Syrian rebels launched a lightning assault against government forces in the country’s northwest, reshaping the front lines of the nation’s bloody civil war for the first time in years.

The rebel groups fighting in Syria’s 13-year-long war are a complex patchwork of fighters, focused on battling against different enemies — including, sometimes, each other — backed at times by foreign powers. In the past week, Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahir al-Sham (HTS) has emerged as a formidable challenger to President Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s ruler for nearly a quarter-century — over half of which he has spent fighting for survival in this conflict.

The impacts of the rebels’ advances will not just reshape the contours of the civil war, but could ripple beyond Syria’s borders, too. Their advance could threaten to pull Russia and Iran further into the conflict, while the United States has distanced itself from the unfolding offensive, calling for an urgent de-escalation. The Washington Post published a guide that helps undestand the key players involved in the fighting.

UN Chief appeals for cessation of hostilities in Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed alarm over the sharp escalation of violence across northwest Syria, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to the UN-facilitated political process.

“The Secretary-General is alarmed by the recent escalation of violence across northwest Syria,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at the regular press briefing in New York on Monday.

“All parties must protect civilians and civilian objects, including by allowing safe passage to civilians fleeing hostilities,” Dujarric said.

The Secretary-General has emphasized the need for a sustainable resolution, he added, urging all parties to engage with UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, to pursue a comprehensive political solution.

“He calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, reminds all parties of their obligations under international law, including humanitarian law, and calls for an immediate return to the UN-facilitated political process in line with Security Council resolution 2254,” Dujarric said.

Fighting Worsens Already Dire Conditions in Northwestern Syria

The New York Times has published an update on the new wave of violence experienced by Northwestern Syria is experiencing that echoes the bloodiest days of its civil war. A surprise rebel offensive has prompted a harsh response from pro-government forces, intensifying an already dire humanitarian crisis. Aid workers, war monitors, and the United Nations report a rapidly worsening situation, with nearly 50,000 people displaced and tens of thousands lacking access to basic necessities such as running water.

Airstrikes have devastated hospitals, schools, and camps for displaced people, while neighborhoods have been shelled, leaving many civilians dead or injured. A water station serving at least 40,000 people has been destroyed, and food supplies in Aleppo are dwindling as bakeries and shops close due to the conflict. Over 50 airstrikes have struck Idlib Province in just two days, with Russian and Syrian jets intensifying their bombardments in the region.

These developments come on top of years of hardship caused by the ongoing war and a catastrophic earthquake in February 2023, which left the area impoverished, displaced, and with failing infrastructure. The United Nations and humanitarian organizations are urgently warning of worsening conditions, as the conflict further imperils the lives of already vulnerable populations.

The Gaza war has shaken up the Mideast. Now Syria’s war has reignited

NPR is shedding light on the current developments in Northern Syria. The recent offensive by Syrian rebels, primarily Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has reignited Syria’s civil war and reshaped regional dynamics. Within days, HTS captured Aleppo and surrounding territories, catching the Syrian military off-guard. This swift victory occurred as Syria’s primary allies—Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah—were weakened and preoccupied with other conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and confrontations with Israel.

This resurgence follows broader regional upheavals, beginning with the October 2023 Israel-Hamas war, which drew in Hezbollah and escalated tensions in the Middle East. These conflicts have strained Iran and Hezbollah, both key supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Russian involvement has been limited due to its war in Ukraine. Analysts suggest these vulnerabilities created an opening for HTS’s advance.

The Assad regime, which previously relied on these allies to regain control, has struggled to respond effectively. Its forces quickly retreated from Aleppo, leaving the city to the rebels. Despite HTS’s initial gains, the situation remains precarious, with Russian airstrikes intensifying and Iranian militias reportedly mobilizing. Analysts warn that the rebels could overextend themselves, particularly if Syria’s military regroups and counterattacks with renewed support from its allies.

The U.S. has maintained a neutral stance, classifying HTS as a terrorist organization while remaining critical of Assad’s regime. However, it retains approximately 900 troops in northeastern Syria to support Kurdish forces, further complicating an already fragmented conflict. As violence escalates, the war’s future remains uncertain, shaped by shifting alliances and the weakening of regional powers.