Syria Today – Israel Says Hezbollah Operative Killed in Syria; Iraq Repatriates 706 People; Cotton Production Declines

This news roundup on Syria covers several key developments impacting the region’s political, military, and economic landscape. From Israel’s confirmation of a strike that killed a Hezbollah operative in southern Syria to Iraq’s repatriation of families from the Al-Hol camp, these stories reveal the complex dynamics at play in the region. Additionally, reports highlight how the Lebanon crisis has become a lucrative opportunity for the Syrian military and explore how the Syrian war has reshaped Hezbollah’s image. On the economic front, the decline in cotton production continues to disrupt Syria’s once-thriving textile industry, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by the country’s industrial sector.

Israel Says It Killed Hezbollah Operative in Airstrike on Southern Syria

The IDF says in a statement that it killed a Hezbollah operative operating in southern Syria on Thursday, Times of Israel reported.

According to the military, an airstrike in the Quneitra area of Syria, just across the border from the Golan Heights, killed Adham Jahout, who it says was a member of Hezbollah operating in Syria.

Jahout “passed information from Syrian regime officials to the Hezbollah organization,” as well as other information it gathered along the border to target the Golan Heights.

The statement marks a rare Israeli confirmation of IDF operations in Syria, as it generally avoids publicly claiming its activity there.

Iraq Repatriates 706 People From Syria Camp

Iraq repatriated 706 people from Syria’s Al-Hol camp, home to tens of thousands of people including family members of suspected jihadists, a security source said Thursday.

More than 43,000 Syrians, Iraqis and other foreigners from at least 45 countries are held in the squalid and overcrowded camp in Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria.

Al-Hol houses relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group militants alongside refugees.

The security source, who requested anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to the media, told AFP that “706 people, or 181 families, returned to Iraq from Al-Hol and were transferred to the Al-Jadaa”, a camp near the northern city of Mosul.

Repatriation of family members of suspected IS members has stirred controversy in Iraq, where the jihadist group seized large swathes of land before being defeated in late 2017.

Why the Lebanon crisis is good business for Syrian military

DW published a report in which it highlighted how the ongoing Lebanon crisis has become a lucrative business opportunity for the Syrian military. As thousands of Syrians flee Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon to return home, they face steep entry fees imposed by Syrian security forces.

Those seeking refuge in opposition-held areas, such as Idlib, are charged up to $600 per person at multiple checkpoints manned by different factions.

The report features stories like that of Khaled Massoud, who spent seven days and $1,300 to reach northern Syria. Many returnees are viewed as “walking dollar bills,” exploited by security forces that demand payments while accusing them of being traitors.

Despite the extortion and risks involved, for many Syrians, the danger of staying in Lebanon outweighs the hardships of returning home.

How war in Syria changed the image of Hezbollah

The Middle East Eye published a report analyzing how Hezbollah’s image has evolved following its involvement in the Syrian Civil War.

Initially regarded as a liberation force fighting against Israeli occupation, the group’s reputation was significantly affected by its decision to support the Assad regime during the Syrian conflict.

Experts suggest that while Hezbollah’s participation in the war tarnished its image as a resistance movement, its recent battles with Israel may have partly restored its standing in the Arab world.

The report also noted that Hezbollah’s shift from a purely anti-Israel force to a defender of the Assad regime complicated its role in the region, with reactions to its actions varying widely among different Arab communities.

Decline of cotton production disrupts textile industry in Syria

A report by Enab Baladi highlights the significant decline in cotton production in Syria and its impact on the country’s textile industry.

Once a strategic crop, cotton production has dropped drastically, leading to increased import costs and disruption in the textile sector. The Syrian regime’s efforts to revive cultivation have been hampered by high agricultural costs, lack of support, and shifting farmer priorities to other crops.

Experts note that Syria’s textile industry, which once employed a substantial portion of the workforce, now faces severe challenges due to raw material shortages and increased reliance on imports.

The report indicates that despite attempts to boost production, official measures remain insufficient, causing many factories to close or turn to alternative materials, thereby reducing the quality of local textiles and increasing production costs.