Syria Today – Aleppo Front Shows Signs of Awakening; Ilham Ahmad Calls for Dialogue; Returnees Blackmailed by Intelligence

In this news roundup on Syria, we explore the escalating tensions and renewed violence in Aleppo, the significant developments in Syrian-Saudi relations, and the ongoing challenges faced by Syrians both at home and abroad. From the resurgence of fighting between Turkish-aligned rebels and Kurdish forces to the growing revenues of Syriatel amidst economic hardships, the complexities of Syria’s current situation are laid bare. We also delve into the bureaucratic and military obstacles hindering Syrian truck exports to Saudi Arabia, and the alarming reports of military intelligence extorting returning civilians, painting a stark picture of the ongoing struggles in the war-torn nation.

Syria’s sleepy Aleppo civil war front shows signs of awakening

UAE’s The National reports that fighting has reignited between Turkish-aligned rebel brigades and a Kurdish militia in Aleppo governorate, a previously quiet front in the Syrian civil war. This escalation could be influenced by Turkey’s recent efforts to reconcile with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. Over the past 72 hours, clashes have resulted in at least one death among Tahrir Al-Sham fighters, an Al Qaeda-affiliated group with connections to Turkey, and unspecified casualties within the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Daily added that tensions rose following a car bomb near the rebel-held city of Azaz last week, which reportedly killed at least eight people, including suspected Turkish security personnel. Although no group claimed responsibility, the SDF is widely suspected. Subsequent rebel attacks on the SDF have been described as Turkey’s response to the Azaz bombing.

In recent clashes, the Turkish-backed Failaq Al Sham brigade claimed to have foiled an SDF infiltration attempt on the Kabashin Axis, resulting in multiple SDF casualties. Fighting also took place near Azaz, though no additional casualties were reported.

The Aleppo governorate, the article said, is divided among Assad loyalists, the SDF, and Turkish-aligned rebels, with each side’s survival largely dependent on external powers like Iran, Russia, Turkey, and the US. Despite the SDF’s establishment by the US, Russian support has allowed it to maintain control over key areas, including the Kurdish-run enclave in Tal Rifat.

The recent hostilities come amid Turkish efforts to normalize relations with Damascus, part of a broader Russian initiative. On Monday, pressure from Turkey led to the reopening of a critical crossing in Aleppo, allowing trade between rebel-held and regime-controlled areas, despite earlier protests against such rapprochement.

Ilham Ahmad gives Damascus government choice between dialogue or colliding with impregnable wall

ANHA news agency reported that the co-head of the Foreign Relations Department in the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, Ilham Ahmed, gave the Damascus government a stark choice between engaging in dialogue with the Democratic Autonomous Administration or facing an impregnable wall formed in the region. She emphasized that the Syrian government must recognize Kurdish cultural rights, including the Kurdish language, acknowledge the region’s military forces, and accept the administration’s autonomy within the framework of the Syrian constitution, moving towards a decentralized governance structure.

During a dialogue seminar in Qamishlo, organized by the Democratic Union Party under the theme “Defining the Kurdish Identity and the Syrian Peoples in the Democratic Nation System,” Ilham Ahmed discussed the evolution of Kurdish political and organizational identity before and after the July 19 revolution. She highlighted that over the past 13 years, significant progress has been made in resolving the Kurdish issue in NE Syria, with the struggle transitioning from being led by Kurdish parties to a broader revolutionary movement since 2011. This period marked a new phase in securing cultural and social rights for the Kurdish people.

Ahmed noted the legacy of the Kurdistan liberation movement in Syria and Rojava, emphasizing the revolution’s achievements in preserving Kurdish identity and securing educational and linguistic rights, despite opposition. She criticized groups and individuals who resisted these gains by refusing to send their children to Kurdish schools, thereby undermining the revolution’s progress.

She further asserted that the post-2011 era is irreversible, highlighting the establishment of an education system that now serves around a million students. This achievement, she argued, is a vital outcome of the revolution, despite ongoing challenges from opposing policies that weaken the Kurdish struggle. Ahmed urged society not to allow these setbacks to hinder progress and to protect the revolution’s gains.

Regarding the broader Syrian crisis, Ahmed emphasized that the solution lies in addressing the Kurdish issue. She called on the Damascus government to recognize Kurdish cultural rights, integrate the autonomous administration into the Syrian constitution, and accept a decentralized governance model. Failure to do so, she warned, would lead the regime to face a significant impasse.

In conclusion, Ahmed highlighted both the opportunities and risks facing the Kurdish people, noting the determination of Syria, Iraq, and Turkey to deny Kurdish identity and achievements. She cited recent developments in Southern Kurdistan and alliances against NE Syria as examples of these threats. Despite these challenges, Ahmed maintained that there are still opportunities for success, stressing the need for unity and a strengthened protection system to safeguard the region’s achievements.

Revenue of Syriatel grows by 181% in six months

The revenue of Syriatel Mobile Telecom exceeded 1.631 billion Syrian pounds in the first six months of this year, with a growth rate of 181.01% compared to the same period in 2023, Enab Baladi reported.

According to the company’s semi-annual financial data, published by the Damascus Securities Exchange on Monday, August 19, more than 350 billion Syrian pounds of this revenue was deducted for the benefit of the state’s general treasury, which is the government’s share plus interconnection fees with the Syrian Telecommunications Company and the annual fees and contributions for the telecommunications regulatory authority.

According to the data, the company’s pre-tax profit in the first six months of this year increased by 78.73% compared to 2023.

Net profit attributable to the company’s shareholders also increased by 57.51% during the same period.

The main activity of Syriatel is the implementation of cellular services projects, marketing, importing, and exporting communications devices, chips, and electronic circuits, and performing all activities and services related to them, as well as contributing to and participating in similar projects and obtaining any rights, privileges, or licenses to achieve the company’s objectives, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law.

Telecommunications companies in Syria repeatedly raise fees for cellular and internet services, citing the need to “ensure the continuous provision of basic services by the companies operating in the telecommunications sector to all subscribers and to enable the companies to cover the expenses incurred by these services, as they are directly affected by the current economic conditions and the rising prices of petroleum products and exchange rates.”

Jordan obstructs Syrian trucks heading to Saudi Arabia

Jordan continues to impose procedures that delay the entry of Syrian trucks through it to complete their route towards Saudi Arabia, causing goods to spoil, their quality to decline, and costs to increase.

Mohammad al-Aqqad, a member of the Traders and Exporters of Vegetables and Fruits Committee in Damascus, said that the Jordanian side is hindering the movement of Syrian trucks through the Nassib-Jaber crossing towards Saudi Arabia, aiming to promote Jordanian products at the expense of Syrian goods.

In a statement to the local newspaper Al-Watan today, Wednesday, August 21, al-Aqqad explained that Syrian trucks wait at the crossing for up to 15 days awaiting Jordanian approval to pass, which leads to the spoilage of goods, deterioration in quality, and additional costs for the exporter.

The freight cost of a refrigerator truck loaded with vegetables and fruits to Saudi Arabia is typically around four thousand US dollars before delays and waiting at the crossing, while the Jordanian obstruction has doubled this cost to about eight thousand dollars.

Riyad al-Sarifi, the head of the Syrian Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics, confirmed deliberate delays in admitting Syrian exports through the Nassib-Jaber crossing, noting that the number of Syrian trucks waiting sometimes reaches up to 700 vehicles.

Work in the Syrian-Jordanian common free zone stopped due to “new complicated procedures” imposed by the Syrian customs, hindering operations, as explained by the head of the Jordanian Owners of Clearance and Cargo Transporters Association, Deifallah Abu Aqouleh.

Military Intelligence blackmail people returning to Syria

In the Deir-ez-Zor province, specifically in al-Boukamal City, which is controlled by the Syrian regime and Iranian militias, the Military Intelligence has been extorting civilians returning to Syria, Syrian Observer for Human Rights reported.

These returnees are forced to pay bribes exceeding 50 million Syrian Liras if they are accused based on a “malicious” report or other fabricated charges. Additionally, civilians are charged 40 million Syrian Liras for allegedly possessing expensive mobile phones that are not cleared through customs, along with various other dubious accusations.

In a related incident on June 25, members of the Fourth Division robbed pilgrims at the al-Tabaka Crossing in al-Raqqa countryside as they were returning to areas under the control of the “Autonomous Administration.” The soldiers stole all the foreign currency the pilgrims were carrying, amounting to more than 2,000 US dollars per person, with the total stolen reaching tens of thousands of dollars, according to reliable sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).