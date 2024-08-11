Syria Reiterates Demand for US Withdrawal

The Syrian government has once again emphasized its demand for the immediate withdrawal of US occupation forces from its territories, citing a blatant violation of sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the US-backed QSD forces for launching criminal attacks on civilians in Deir-ez-Zor, Hassakeh, Qamishli, and other villages in eastern and northeastern Syria. These attacks resulted in the martyrdom of numerous Syrian citizens, including women and children.

The Syrian Arab Republic reaffirmed that the US occupation constitutes a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The government stressed that the US-backed militias’ inhumane practices, including blocking food and water supplies, aim to exacerbate the suffering of Syrians and prolong the war.

Syria urged the US to cease these practices, withdraw from Syrian territory, and respect the will of the Syrian people, who reject the presence and role of separatist militias.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.