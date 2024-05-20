Syria Mourns the Death of President Ibrahim Raisi

The Syrian Arab Republic has announced an official three-day mourning period in response to the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in a fatal helicopter crash. The accident occurred while they were performing their official duties in East Azerbaijan Province, Iran.

In a gesture of solidarity, Syrian flags will be flown at half-mast across the nation and in all Syrian embassies and diplomatic missions abroad throughout the mourning period.

Assad sent a message to Khamenei

President Bashar al-Assad conveyed his deepest condolences to Ayatollah Imam Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolution, and to the Iranian government and people. President al-Assad expressed his sorrow for the immense loss and extended his sympathy to the families of the deceased.

In his message, President al-Assad highlighted President Raisi’s dedication to his duties, which had brought him to East Azerbaijan Province to inaugurate a vital project. He honored Raisi as a martyr for the sake of duty, emphasizing the significant role Raisi played in strengthening the strategic relations between Syria and Iran. Al-Assad recalled Raisi’s visit to Syria as a milestone in their bilateral relations and praised his efforts to enrich ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Arnous

In addition, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous expressed his deep condolences to Iran’s First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, following the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their delegation.

He conveyed the Syrian government’s profound sadness and affirmed the late president’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between Syria and Iran. Arnous expressed confidence in Iran’s leadership, government, and people to overcome this ordeal and continue on the path to development and prosperity.

The Iranian News Agency confirmed the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation. The helicopter carrying them made an emergency landing in East Azerbaijan Province due to bad weather conditions. Following the announcement, the Iranian Cabinet held an emergency session led by First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber to address the situation.

This tragic incident marks a profound loss for both Iran and Syria, highlighting the deep connections and shared grief between the two nations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.