Ibrahim Raisi Dies in Helicopter Crash, How Did Assad React?

Following the announcement on Monday morning by Iranian state media of the death of President Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash the day before near the border with Azerbaijan, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported the following:

President Bashar al-Assad extends his heartfelt condolences in his name and on behalf of the Syrian Arab people to His Eminence Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, as well as to the friendly Iranian government and people, for the passing of President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions.