Strengthening Ties: Syrian-Saudi Relations on the Path to Revival

Abdullah Saleh al-Harees, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Syria, affirmed that Syrian-Saudi relations are experiencing a significant resurgence and are poised to improve steadily. He attributed this positive trajectory to the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and President Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking to Al-Watan during a celebration hosted by the Saudi Embassy in Damascus in honour of World Humanitarian Day, Harees stated, “The future of relations between our two countries is moving in a positive direction, and we anticipate that these relations will soon return to the level they were before 2011.”

Longstanding Commitment

Harees emphasized that Syria, as a brotherly nation, deserves support during these challenging times. He highlighted the ongoing efforts of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, which began its operations in Syria following the devastating earthquake two years ago. The center has been providing essential medical, food, and other humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people, and its work continues.

During his speech at the ceremony, Harees reiterated Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to providing aid and humanitarian assistance to Arab, Islamic, and friendly nations, aiming to alleviate their suffering in the wake of natural disasters or conflicts.

In a separate statement to Al-Watan, Riyad Abbas, Director of the Arab Homeland Department at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, reflected on the significance of World Humanitarian Day. He remarked, “On this day, we are reminded that humanity is the bridge that connects all our hearts and that doing good is a universal language spoken by the entire world.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.