Syria, Saudi Arabia Discuss Ways to Enhance Joint Cooperation

The Syrian Minister of Endowments, Dr. Muhammad Abdel Sattar al-Sayyed, met with the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr. Abdel Latif bin Abdel Aziz Al Sheikh, to discuss strategies for enhancing cooperation and strengthening relations in the religious sector between their two nations.

During the meeting, both ministers reviewed preparations for the upcoming 9th session of the Conference of Ministers of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the Islamic World, which is set to commence on Saturday in Mecca. They discussed various proposals to be presented at the conference, aiming to establish a unified Arab and Islamic stance endorsed by official religious institutions.

The conference will see participation from ministers, muftis, and heads of Islamic councils from 62 countries, including Syria, highlighting the collaborative efforts in the Islamic world.

