The Special Adviser to the Presidency of the Republic, Buthaina Shaaban, emphasized that in light of the challenges posed by international terrorism, violence, and wars of extermination, China is emerging as an alternative for a more equitable world order founded on human dignity, the sovereignty of nations, and sustainable development.

In remarks during the celebration hosted by the Chinese embassy in Damascus to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Shaaban highlighted that China has no colonial past and champions the freedom and dignity of all peoples. She stated, “What we witness today in the Middle East—war, aggression, and genocide—has dual motivations: one targeting Zionism in the region and the other seeking to maintain Western centralism, which perpetuates control to exploit nations.”

She added, “As we celebrate with China today, we express our belief that the hope for the future lies in the Chinese system, supported by alliances among African, Asian, and Latin American nations, alongside international organizations that aim to foster a multipolar world. I hope that the terrorism we see today marks the beginning of the end for the Western era, which has brought our countries only war, colonialism, and destruction to protect its interests and plunder our resources.”

In a statement to reporters at the celebration, Minister of Communications and Technology Iyad al-Khatib noted the growth of Syrian-Chinese relations in recent years, facilitated by the support from the Chinese government for the Syrian Arab Republic in various international forums. He mentioned that numerous agreements have been signed and are currently being implemented, including initiatives to train state workers in modern technologies in China. Khatib also announced a $30 million agreement for telecommunications equipment, the first phase of which has been completed and is operational, while the second phase’s equipment has arrived at the port of Lattakia, promising significant advancements for Syria’s telecommunications sector.

