Russian Forces Remove Regime from Border Positions Along the Golan

Russian forces re-entered Quneitra in response to increased Israeli bombardment of sites belonging to Iranian militias and Hezbollah in the region, as well as rocket attacks targeting the occupied Golan Heights from Syrian territory. They have deployed to military sites previously occupied by Syrian regime forces.

Local military sources report that Russian positions now span the entire area from the Red Hills in the northernmost part of Quneitra to the foothills of Mount Hermon, stationed at an altitude of 1400 meters. A Russian outpost and a hovercraft airstrip have been established there. Additionally, a new military outpost is being set up slightly southward in Tal Ahmar, east of the towns of Ufania and Jubata al-Khashab.

The Russian forces have been tasked with mitigating violations from both Israeli and Syrian forces. They commenced their operations in the Tal Ahmar following Israeli strikes on Iranian-affiliated groups associated with the Quds Force, using Syrian regime presence in the area as a cover for targeting the occupied Golan Heights. Consequently, UNIFIL forces requested the evacuation of Syrian regime forces, replaced by Russian troops.

Further efforts by Russian forces include the establishment of a point in Tal Bazaq, north of the town of Masharah in central Quneitra, complete with a hovercraft helipad.

Tal Ahmar and Tal al-Hara have emerged as key military sites formerly under Syrian regime control, now overseen by Russian forces. Tal al-Hara, situated north of Daraa and near Quneitra, along with Tal Jamou to the south of Nawa city in Daraa’s countryside, is now under Russian control.

Russian helicopters have been observed landing in a military facility in the village of Nasiriyah, west of Nawa city and slightly north of Tal Jamou, conducting air patrols to monitor the border with the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Furthermore, a military observation post has been established by Russian forces in the town of Maalaqa in Quneitra’s southern countryside, near the border.

Since the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military has increased its presence along the Syrian border, with constant aerial surveillance and strikes on regime and Hezbollah positions in Syria and southern Lebanon. Military patrols along the border strip from north to south have also intensified.

