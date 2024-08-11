Putin Warns Assad: Stay Away from Iran to Avoid Escalation

Various international bodies have been closely monitoring Iranian actions since the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July. Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel for targeting and killing one of its guests.

Since early August, Russia has been highly active in the region, aiming to maintain its influence and manage the expected escalation. The Syria TV website has learned from private sources that a Russian security delegation held meetings with the leadership of the Lebanese Hezbollah several days ago. The purpose of the meeting was to gauge the party’s intentions and future actions following the leader’s threat to target Israel’s interior in response to the assassination of Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Fouad Shukr.

According to the source, the increased movements by Iraqi factions and Lebanese Hezbollah in southern Syria have heightened Russian concerns about the potential spread of escalation to Syrian territory. These factions have reportedly sent missile and drone experts to Syria in early August after receiving tactical training in Iraq.

The same sources indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed National Security Council member Sergei Shoigu to engage with Iran and the Syrian regime to emphasize the importance of keeping Syrian territory neutral in the escalation. This mission led Shoigu to visit Tehran several days ago.

The Russian envoy expressed to Iran concerns that an escalation leading to open war in Syria could provoke Washington and Israel, increasing the likelihood of the Syrian regime being targeted, not just a response to Iranian activities in Syria.

Putin’s advice to Bashar al-Assad

As part of Russia’s efforts to keep Syria away from the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, Russian President Vladimir Putin took the opportunity to advise Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in Moscow in late July.

According to diplomatic sources in contact with the Russian Foreign Ministry, Putin urged Assad to maintain a clear distance from Iran. Russia, based on its intelligence and analysis, believes that the United States, Israel, and Britain are seriously considering delivering significant blows to Iran’s influence in various arenas. Putin advised Assad to prioritize Syria’s interests over Iran’s wishes.

Putin also encouraged Assad to open up to Turkey and drop the preconditions for normalizing relations between Damascus and Ankara. Moscow is prepared to address Turkey’s security concerns and believes that this approach would benefit Assad and Syria by ensuring Turkey’s neutrality and preventing a renewed escalation in the Syrian conflict.

The sources also revealed that Russia is in discussions with Turkey to find a mutually acceptable solution regarding the Kurdish issue. Moscow has promised that Damascus will cooperate with these efforts, particularly since the Kurdish issue has been a top priority for Turkey for some time. Ankara is reportedly open to reaching agreements with Damascus, similar to those it has with the Baghdad government, with a primary focus on combating terrorism.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.